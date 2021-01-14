Klang Valley Chinese restaurants accept bookings for Chinese New Year reunion dinners despite MCO 2.0

Despite the uncertainties, restaurants such as Elegant Inn Hong Cuisine is hopeful that customers can enjoy the customary 'lou sang' for Chinese New Year. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — With the announcement of the movement control order (MCO) from January 13-26, dine-in at restaurants in Selangor, the Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan), Johor, Penang, Sabah and Melaka is forbidden.

There is much uncertainty whether the MCO will be extended and affect Chinese New Year (CNY) which falls on February 12.

However, several Chinese restaurants in the Klang Valley such as Elegant Inn Hong Kong Cuisine, the Oriental Group of Restaurants, Extra Super Tanker, Restaurant Overseas, to name a few, are still open for bookings during Chinese New Year.

Emily Chiam from the Oriental Group of Restaurants tells Malay Mail that they are still accepting bookings for the all-important CNY eve reunion dinner.

As the situation is uncertain, they will waive the requirement to take deposits for the bookings due to the uncertainties.

"It all depends on the MCO and whether it will be extended but we are hopeful," she said.

You can still book a table for the eve of the festival or the first day at Elegant Inn Hong Kong Cuisine. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Similarly Elegant Inn Hong Kong Cuisine at Menara Hap Seng is also open for bookings even though tables are almost filled up for the festival eve and the first day of Chinese New Year.

For the deposits taken to secure bookings, Elegant Inn Hong Kong Cuisine's owner Jeannette Han reassures that should the MCO be extended "we will not forfeit the deposit and either refund or bring forward the deposit for a meal later as this is beyond the customer's control."

Both restaurants are also working on takeaway menus that will cater to those who prefer to dine at home.

The Oriental Group of restaurants is optimistic about the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations but also offer takeaway options. — Picture courtesy of The Oriental Group of restaurants' Facebook page

Since last year, the Oriental Group of Restaurants has an existing platform OrientalToYu https://www.orientaltoyu.com that allows one to order an assortment of dim sum, various set meals and poon choy to be delivered to your doorstep.

For the Chinese New Year celebrations, Chiam explained that they will be extending the selections to include more set menu choices. This will be launched by next week.

Elegant Inn Hong Kong Cuisine is also working on their takeaway menu which they plan to introduce to their customers by the end of the week.

Oriental Treasure, one of the restaurants under The Oriental Group, is still open for bookings to hold your reunion dinner. — Picture courtesy of The Oriental Group of restaurants' Facebook page

Han explained that it will be designed to allow more flexibility to the diners at home who may not want the full eight-course meal.

Han explained that this could be a set with their signature lou sang with Norwegian air flown salmon, jellyfish and pearl clams, a main course and the option to add a vegetable dish and dessert. The restaurant will also offer poon choy and their lou sang.