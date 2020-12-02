CMCO food takeaway: Start the holiday season with Margaret's Classic Fruit Cake from KL’s Yut Kee Restaurant

The loaf shaped fruit cake can also be purchased in a half size, allowing you to sample it before buying the whole cake. –Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — 'Tis the season for indulging in Christmas goodies. I often associate the year-end festivities with fruit cake as it's a tradition.

In recent years, I admit I've not tried commercial-made fruit cakes as I've been blessed with home-baked ones from family and friends. I started thinking I better review some as a friend asked for a recommendation.

I tried a few and concluded that Margaret's Classic Fruit Cake is just up my alley. My personal preference for fruit cake is a nice ratio of cake and mixed fruit ingredients.

While it's nice to have an ingredient-laden bite, I still want to have some cake. This one has a moist crumb and the brandy soaked dried fruits are nice and soft. You also have chopped nuts in the mix, giving each bite of the cake much more texture.

On top it is decorated with glace cherries. There is also a distinct aroma of brandy as the cake has a total of 20 teaspoons of brandy after it is baked and cooled. As the cake can be a little rich tasting with a slight sweet edge, pair it with a cup of hot tea.

You can store the cake refrigerated until the festive season. The cake is already enclosed in food grade plastic wrap. Just place it in an airtight container or plastic bag and store it in the refrigerator.

For a longer time, you can also store it in the freezer. If you love an even boozier version, just brush the cake on the top and sides with brandy. Once it has soaked up the brandy, wrap it back with the paper and store in the airtight container or plastic bag. This can be repeated a few times to keep it soaked with alcohol.

You can get the fruit cake at Yut Kee restaurant during this festive season as it is baked by Aunty Margaret, the wife of Jack Lee who runs the restaurant. She is also the person who came up with the recipe for their super popular crispy pork roulade.

The fruit cake is in the shape of a loaf measuring 23 centimetres by five centimetres. You can either purchase a half portion weighing 500 grams for RM46 or the whole loaf (1 kilogram) for RM85.

As it is sold in the restaurant, there is six per cent sales and service tax levied on the price.

Margaret's Classic Fruit Cake with Brandy, Yut Kee Restaurant, 1, Jalan Kamunting, Kuala Lumpur. Tel:03-26988108. If you wish to order a freshly baked cake, you can contact Margaret via WhatsApp at 012-3733051