Pecking order: Eight fast-food spots to get your fried chicken fix this CMCO

The A&W Aromatic Chicken is best to have with their famous Root Beer Float. — Picture by Arif Zikri

PETALING JAYA, Oct 15 — With the conditional movement control order (CMCO) forcing many people back into the safety of their homes, there’s no better time to stay in and treat yourself to food delivery.

Fried chicken is a classic comfort food and it might be just what we need to soothe our lockdown woes for the next two weeks.

Check out this list of eight fast-food chains in the Klang Valley that’ll hit the spot the next time you find yourself craving for a bite of fried chicken.

KFC

Patrons can self-collect their meals from the comfort of their own vehicle to stay safe during the pandemic. — Picture by Melanie Chalil

You can’t really go wrong with KFC’s signature 11 herbs and spices for that all-familiar taste of fried chicken.

Despite not having a single customer dining in when Malay Mail popped by the Sunway Mentari branch, the server at the branch we frequented was in high spirits and full of smiles.

Among the new offerings on the menu include the One Box which comes with a piece of fried chicken, Zinger burger, Cheezy Popcorn Bowl, coleslaw, whipped potato and a drink for RM20.90.

Payment via card or Touch ‘n Go eWallet is available which are great options to minimise contact during a pandemic.

The outlet has also taken great care in making sure Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) are as obvious as possible with signs on its entrance such as “No Mask, No Entry”.

Additionally, there’s also the Pandu Ambil (Self Collect) option which allows chicken lovers to order online and pick their meals from outlets of their choice without having to leave the vehicle.

Alternatively, delivery is available via KFC, GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Texas Chicken

The Tenders 8 Lada packs a fiery punch (top) and isn’t for the faint-hearted. — Picture by Melanie Chalil

Huge portions of chicken and great value for money best sum up Texas Chicken.

The menu is varied and fast-food lovers will find it tough to select the right set to suit their appetites.

New on the menu is the Spicier Spicy chicken and the Tenders 8 Lada or eight-pepper Tenders which pack a fiery punch.

At RM9.99 for six humongous pieces, it certainly isn’t for the faint-hearted which Malay Mail discovered at the Shell Bandar Sunway outlet.

Otherwise, there’s the Crunchy Deals combination at a budget-friendly RM5.85 or Mango Pudding and Apple Pie for those who want a little something extra apart from the chain’s beloved Honey Butter Biscuits.

Like many eateries, Texas Chicken has stationed an employee at the entrance for temperature-screening as part of the new normal.

Touch 'n Go eWallet is accepted along with card and cash.

Texas Chicken also delivers via Foodpanda and GrabFood, and selected branches also have drive-thrus.

Marrybrown

The homegrown fast-food joint recently made its popular Nasi Kandar MB a permanent fixture on the menu. — Picture by Melanie Chalil

When it comes to localising a menu, Malaysian fried chicken chain Marrybrown has gotten the formula down pat.

It’s also one of the first fast-food eateries to feature rice on the menu.

Items such as nasi lemak, chicken rice, curry mee and Nasi Kari Kapitan have undoubtedly set the brand apart from bigger foreign names.

So if you’re looking for fried chicken with a Malaysian spin, why not check out Marrybrown’s local delights such as the much-raved-about Nasi Kandar MB which recently became a permanent item.

Priced at RM14.60 with a drink, it’s a complete meal with fluffy rice, a piece of flavourful crispy fried chicken, ladies’ fingers and a generous serving of curry gravy, all carefully packed in a takeaway box.

Otherwise, new offerings such as the Sensasi Ohsem Smokey BBQ meal (RM9.60 for a burger, RM10.60 for four pieces of drumettes), Oden Kari MB (from RM1.80), crispy churros (from RM5.60) and Boba Tea (only RM2.70 to upgrade) might tickle your fancy.

Like most eateries, the Giant USJ 1 outlet Malay Mail visited in Subang Jaya encouraged patrons to social distance and Covid-19 screening measures were also observed.

The chain doesn’t accept e-wallets at the moment, only payment by cash, debit and credit card are available.

On top of GrabFood, Foodpanda, DeliverEat, Hungry and MoreFun, Marrybrown has its own in-house delivery in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang.

McDonald’s

Take your pick between spicy and original, or have both! — Picture by Tan Mei Zi

McDonald’s offers one of the best value-for-money options when it comes to fried chicken as a hearty combo meal with two pieces of chicken, a soft drink, and fries or sweet corn costs RM13.20 minus tax.

You can mix and match between the two flavours; original for a classic treat and spicy which packs good heat without being overwhelming.

The branch Malay Mail visited in Plaza Mont Kiara had several Covid-19 preventive measures in place, including temperature scans and MySejahtera check-ins at the door, a 30-minute time limit for dining in per table, and an e-kiosk to place your order and minimise face-to-face contact.

After making your order at the e-kiosk, you can choose to pay with debit, credit, or e-wallet or pay with cash at the counter.

Service was helpful and prompt and there is also an option to have your order sent to your table.

The best part is that delivery is available 24/7 at selected outlets via the chain’s McDelivery service besides being available at regular hours on GrabFood and Foodpanda.

Nene Chicken

Try something new with Nene Chicken’s range of unique fried chicken flavours. — Picture by Tan Mei Zi

Korean fast-food chain Nene Chicken is perfect if you’re looking to switch up your fried chicken game as they offer various flavours on their menu alongside wraps, burgers, and rice.

The Snowing Cheese is an incredibly moreish treat while Swicy (a mix of sweet and spicy sauce) strikes the right balance between heat and sweetness.

Diners will also get to enjoy a bright and colourful Instagram-friendly ambience with K-pop music and K-drama soundtracks playing from the overhead speakers.

Physical distancing markers are placed clearly on each table to help customers keep a safe distance from their fellow diners as Malaysia battles a third wave of Covid-19 cases.

Ordering is also a breeze with several QR payment methods accepted, including GrabPay, Touch’ n Go eWallet, and MaybankQR Pay.

Be prepared to fork out a relatively hefty sum for your meal though, as two pieces of flavoured chicken will cost you RM16.90 without tax.

Delivery is also available for your convenience via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

4Fingers

The soy garlic flavour is a great all-round pleaser while the spicy sauce is perfect for those who love to pack on the heat. — Picture by Tan Mei Zi

Another great option for Korean fried chicken lovers is 4Fingers which is best known for its signature crispy wings topped with a mouth-watering glaze.

Whether you go for the classic option or opt for the burgers, sandwiches, and rice boxes, each order is hand-brushed and prepared fresh to ensure the quality of your meal.

A combo meal with three wings, one drumstick, a side of fries, and a soft drink will set you back RM20.90.

You can choose between the umami-rich soy garlic flavour or the fiery spicy sauce, and there’s a range of Korean-inspired seasonings to choose from for your fries as well.

Malay Mail visited the Desa Sri Hartamas branch which turned out to be a delivery hub for GrabFood, FoodPanda, and other food delivery riders.

There is a spot near the counter to check-in with the MySejahtera app as well as hand sanitiser to keep germs at bay.

Limited dine-in seats are available but the atmosphere is very no-frills and bare with only cash and card payment available.

However, the fast-paced nature of the delivery hub means you won’t have to wait long to receive your order and our meal was ready for pick-up in less than 10 minutes.

Burger King

The Burger King Crispy Fried Chicken will leave you pecking for more. — Picture by Arif Zikri

They may be the king of burgers but their fried chicken deserves recognition too, indulge yourself in their Crispy Fried Chicken that will leave you pecking for more.

For RM15.50, you can get yourself a set meal of two pieces of the Crispy Fried Chicken along with fries and a drink.

If you’re looking for a wholesome fried chicken meal, treat yourself to their “Perfect Dinner” combo for RM 16.90 where you’re not only going to get a piece of their Crispy Fried Chicken along with a burger but also a serving of cheesy fries along with a drink comes into the mix.

The Burger King in Seksyen 13 Shah Alam not only offers patrons a spacious and comfortable experience but parking is also easy to find. — Picture by Arif Zikri

Apart from the fast and friendly service, the Burger King in Seksyen 13 Shah Alam also offers their patrons a spacious and cool environment for them to enjoy their meal peacefully.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, temperature check-ups and patrons details will be recorded as part of the Covid-19 SOPs.

For those who are taking extra precautions, worry no more as they have drive-thru and also delivery which is available via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

As we’re entering the cashless age, the branch also accepts payment via debit or credit card, Touch ‘n Go eWallet as well as GrabPay.

A&W

Aside from their beloved waffles and coney dogs, the A&W Aroma Chicken will get your taste buds tingling like Peter Parker’s spider-sense especially when you’re hungry.

Marinated with special herbs, the A&W Aroma Chicken comes in two choices which is the Golden Aroma Chicken and the Spicy Aroma Chicken which you can mix together into your order.

Enjoy a two piece Aroma Chicken along with a serving of curly fries and a drink for RM15.90 and add on another RM2.40 for a RootBeer Float to compliment the crunchy and savoury chicken taste.

Apart from that, the A&W Daily Deal is also not to be missed especially if you’re looking for an affordable deal where it’s just RM8.90 per meal.

Although, do take note that the Daily Deal is only on weekdays and the menu varies on the days and if you’re looking to have their Aromatic Fried Chicken, come by every Monday to enjoy the deal.

The A&W in Seventeen Mall has a vibrant retro outlook and even a working Jukebox for guests to tune in while enjoying their meals. — Picture by Arif Zikri

The A&W in Seventeen Mall in Seksyen 17, Petaling Jaya offers guests to dine in a retro fashioned outlook and there’s even a working Jukebox for guests to select their tune to dine in to.

Like other eateries in Malaysia, they also follow a strict Covid-19 SOP where guests and employees must fill in their details and get their temperature checked before entering the premises.

Besides that, The Seventeen Mall A&W also accepts a wide range of payment methods which includes Alipay, Wechat Pay, Boost eWallet, GrabPay, Touch ‘n Go eWallet and more.

Although they don’t have any drive-thru but delivery services are available via Foodpanda, Grab Food and Hungry.