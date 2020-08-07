RMCO food delivery: Awesome fish head curry and 'satti sorru' from PJ's My Fish Head Curry Claypot

Indulge in this fish head curry served with jenahak fish, beancurd puffs, lady’s fingers, tomatoes and eggplants. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Aug 7 — When a food-loving friend points you in the direction of a highly recommended fish head curry, you follow that lead and order it. That is how I discovered My Fish Head Curry Claypot located within Taman Selera Jalan Othman.

That tip was invaluable. The curry was deliciously balanced with spices. It's not the fiery type so you won't burn your tongue.

This makes it dangerously easy to finish up the whole thing. A total rice killer indeed.

I also liked the unusual touch of beancurd puffs together with lady's fingers, tomatoes and eggplants. My only complaint was the lady's fingers were a tad old with a woody texture.

What made the experience even better was how perfectly cooked the fish head was. They use jenahak fish which is sought after for its firmer texture when cooked in curry.

You get tender, moist flesh at the fish collar and cheek. For those who love eating fish head, there's the scary looking fish brains and gelatinous eyeballs. The fish head curry feeds one person generously for RM45. It's available every day. They also give you pappadums and a refreshing cucumber raita on the side with your order.

Their ‘satti sorru’ or curry mixed with rice has a home cooked taste and fork tender mutton pieces.

You can also order satti sorru where the curry is cooked on the spot and mixed with rice. Usually this is served in a claypot that retains the heat of the dish.

They offer various options such as mutton, fish and prawns. Vegetarians can consider ordering their vegetarian mutton. I ordered their mutton satti sorru for RM13 and it was a satisfying meal with tender pieces of cubed mutton. It even tasted better heated up later as I had leftovers. They give you a mild coconut sambal on the side with the rice.

On the menu there are daily specials like this mildly spicy, tasty ‘sotong sambal’ served with potatoes.

Depending on which day you dine here, there are daily specials that make me want to return again and again to try them all. You can score prawn peratal on Wednesday or the unusual lala sambal on Thursday. On weekends, there is chicken peratal and fried bitter gourd on Saturday while Sunday is reserved for mutton varuval.

I had their Tuesday special which was sotong sambal cooked in potato for RM20. I couldn't stop eating it — the sotong was perfectly cooked — the potatoes soft and tasty as they absorbed the sauce. Since I don't like overly spicy food, I asked for less chillies. Perfect with a plate of hot white rice.

Your fish head curry is packed with a refreshing cucumber ‘raita’ and ‘pappadums‘ (left). Their takeaway boxes are lined with banana leaves for the ‘sotong’ and ‘satti sorru‘ (right).

If you're looking for a simple one-dish meal, they also offer a plate of rice drizzled with fish curry that is served with fried chicken and vegetables. It is available daily and only sets you back RM6. There is also fried fish offered.

You can choose to dine-in at the food court or opt for food delivery. The eatery is listed on FoodPanda with a limited menu that offers their fish head curry, satti sorru and certain dishes.

My Fish Head Curry Claypot, Stall 52, Taman Selera Jalan Othman, Jalan Othman, Petaling Jaya. Open: 11am to 3pm (Tuesday to Sunday), 6.30pm to 10.30pm (Friday to Sunday). You can WhatsApp your order for self pick up at 012-9321213 or 012-7922856, a day before or order via FoodPanda. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/My-Fish-Head-Curry-112114887212995. Instagram @myfishheadcurry