RMCO food delivery: Get your fruit 'rojak' and 'tau fu bakar' fix from Wan's Rojak, Taman Tun Dr Ismail

You can enjoy Wan's Rojak in the comfort of your home as it can be delivered to your doorstep. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The Covid-19 lockdown gave rise to the acceptance of the importance of food delivery.

Even though Wan's Rojak "re-opened" its food truck at Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) for self collection on certain days of the week, they are still continuing their delivery services on a daily basis.

This means you get the convenience of having your favourite fruit rojak or tau fu bakar without leaving your home.

I've always enjoyed this food truck's rojak and would often but it home to eat. Usually they'll mix it for me at the truck and all I need to do is eat it quickly before the fruits start to make the sauce watery. They have been making rojak for more than 20 years.

For delivery purposes, all the elements for the rojak are separated. You need to mix the sauce yourself and toss the cut fruits in it. The enterprising people at Wan's Rojak even have a video on their Facebook page to show you the step-by-step process.

Follow the video on their Facebook page to see how to put the 'rojak' together (left). Toss the cut fruits and vegetables inside the bowl (right).

Even the ordering is processed in a form (https://rojakwan.orderla.my/wan's-rojak), making it easy to select items a day before, pay via online bank transfer and arrange for delivery.

My items arrived as promised and I start making it straightaway. You just pour the sauce and mix it with chilli paste, to your liking. Toss in the cut papaya, cucumber, yam bean and pineapples to mix.

Mix everything together until the fruits and vegetables are coated with the sauce (left). Add the toasted ground peanuts to the 'rojak.' You can reserve some to sprinkle on top as well (right).

Add a sprinkle of the toasted peanuts and you can serve already. They also give you the crackers and fried yau char kwai or Chinese crullers on the side for you to add.

I had ordered the sotong version for RM11; the blanched brown cuttlefish and tiny deep fried sotong to sprinkle on top of my rojak. If you prefer just the normal rojak, it is RM8.

What I like about this rojak is its taste is not too pungent and it's a nice balance of thickly cut fruits and vegetables that gives it a lot of texture.

The 'tau fu bakar' is drizzled with the pungent prawn sauce and sprinkled with toasted peanuts.

The crackers add a nice crunch to the whole dish. If you prefer, you can reserve some of the peanuts to sprinkle on top of your rojak. It makes a great teatime snack but sometimes, I like eating it for a light lunch too.

They also sell tau fu bakar. It is RM5 for three pieces. For delivery, it arrives all grilled and stuffed with cucumber and blanched bean sprouts.

All you need to do is drizzle that pungent prawn paste sauce all over it and sprinkle the toasted ground peanuts on top. Delicious. Again, this makes a nice light meal for a solo diner.

All the items are separated into different bags.

For delivery, they also offer red bean soup and luo han guo herbal tea.

Wan's Rojak, Food truck in front of the 7-Eleven on Jalan Tun Mohd Fuad 1, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, KL. Open from 12pm to 2.30pm for self collection except Monday and Thursday. You can WhatsApp 010-2954524 to place your order for delivery a day before where charges are borne by the customer. https://www.facebook.com/RojakWanTTDI