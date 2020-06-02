CMCO food take-away: Head to Subang Square for the famous Subang SS15 'vadai', 'rojak' and 'cendol'

Teatime just got interesting with fluffy 'uluntu vadai' and the crunchy 'masala vadai' from Subang Square. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SUBANG JAYA, June 2 — Many things happened while we sat at home during this lockdown. One of them included the demolition of the super popular stalls at Subang Jaya's SS15 which used to see long queues every day.

So what happened to your favourite rojak, cendol and vadai stalls then? You will be happy to discover that they're just around the corner as they have moved into Subang Square.

It seems they were initially asked to shift to the first floor of the Subang wet market but decided it was way too far for their regulars to find them. They then joined together and rented these ground floor premises.

I have been hankering for the vadai which I love. I checked with them if they accommodate delivery but they don't so you need to drop by to do a take-away instead.

It's easy to locate them as they have plastered signs with huge 'Rojak' and 'Cendol' signalling their location next to the rojak and cendol stalls.

If you live more near the Subang Taipan side, the rojak stall also has a branch at 51, Jalan USJ10/1G which is the same row as Hong Leong Bank Berhad. You can find the same vadai stall there too.

You get two types of vadai as usual, the masala and uluntu for 60 sen each. The stall still makes other fried goodies like tapioca, urundai with mung beans, pakora, vegetarian curry puffs and fried onions. They still offer that nostalgic steamed kacang kuda as well.

You can also order the famous 'rojak' and 'cendol' at Subang Square.

The vadai survives the take-away well and the uluntu vadai is still good after its journey home. You get a slight crispy crunch when you bite into it followed by that fluffy, moist centre perfumed with curry leaves.

For a crunchier bite, the masala vadai hits the spot perfectly. It's made with gram dhal with curry leaves and their signature green chillies.

Of course, one must also take away the famous rojak and cendol too. The three of them are like a band of good friends, forever together.

The rojak has one of the best coconut fritters around versus the floury versions found at other stalls. Your plate of rojak telur gives you a mix of prawn fritters, coconut fritters, a whole hard boiled egg, deep fried bean curd and shredded yam bean and cucumber. The sauce is slightly sweetish with crunchy peanuts.

The rojak telur is RM5 and without the egg it is RM4.50. You can add sotong for RM6 and the full-on version with sotong and egg is RM6.50. Pair it with cendol to take off the burn from the sauce. It's pretty mild though but it still makes a cool relief during these humid days.

SS15 Subang Vadai, Rojak and Cendol Stalls, Ground Floor, Subang Square (opposite their old stall), Jalan SS15/4G, SS15, Subang Jaya. Open daily: 11am to 7pm.