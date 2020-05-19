YouTube sensation Sugu Pavithra receive first salary as partner on video-sharing company

S. Pavithra and her husband M. Sugu record a YouTube video for their biryani rice recipe at their home in Sungai Siput May 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, May 19 — After months of waiting, Malaysian YouTube sensation Sugu Pavithra were over the moon to have finally received their first salary from the video-sharing company.

Today, S. Pavithra, 28, went to Perak’s main post office here all the way from Sungai Siput to claim their deferred salary since she and her husband became YouTube partner in January.

The mother of two, who hails from Buntong, said she would use the payment to buy clothes for herself and her family.

“We are not rich people. We are so happy to receive the salary although it is not as much as people claimed on the social media, because my husband and I have been patiently waiting for this.

“I will use the money to buy clothes, go for hair rebonding and also buy prayer materials for my house,” she told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Pavithra and her husband M. Sugu, 29, denied that they have created Facebook and Instagram accounts bearing the same name of “Sugu Pavithra” since May 16.

“I hope all of you (social media users) can assist in reporting these accounts to the authorities because I’m worried irresponsible people might take advantage of this,” she said.

Pavithra also expressed her gratitude to Bernama for being the first media organisation to publish a report of her interview on May 8, which helped boost the number of Sugu Pavithra subscribers from 160,000 to 550,000 as at 4pm today.

Pavithra, who speaks fluent Malay, said following Bernama’s report, many companies and individuals have called her to contribute food, cooking essentials and electrical appliances.

However, she admitted that what she already has is more than enough.

Pavithra said she was also proud to receive a congratulatory message from Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, along with some gifts which have motivated the couple to continue sharing their cooking videos.

“After the interview with Bernama was released, I began to receive dozens of calls every day including from a radio company in India that wanted to interview me because my husband is shy. Our lives have changed and I even have to prepare a book to organise meetings or visits,” she added.

Pavithra said following the increase in incoming calls, the couple could not upload their videos as frequently as before because they only have one mobile phone and were worried it might halt their recordings. — Bernama