MCO food delivery: Snack on Hasan's 'rojak' and 'cendol' with free delivery

Enjoy a teatime snack with Hasan's 'rojak' with 'sotong'. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, April 23 — It is not easy to snack on small bites during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Usually the cost of delivery will kill your appetite as it can sometimes cost even more than the price of the food.

Most vendors also impose a minimum order to counter such issues. However, if you're living alone, it's no fun eating that same thing the whole week!

I was happy to discover the existence of Maybank's Sama-Sama Lokal initiative last week and what caught my eye was Hasan's Rojak on the platform.

PJ residents will be familiar with Hasan's Rojak's food truck parked opposite Sea Park market and also Aman Suria.

Since the MCO started, they work from home at SS4 Petaling Jaya. You can pick up from them or arrange for delivery which starts from RM5 depending on distance.

Prices for their rojak starts from RM5. If you prefer it with sotong, it is RM8. You can also add noodles to your rojak for RM6 or with sotong it is RM9. They also offer cendol for RM3.

Under Maybank Sama-Sama Lokal, the bank will take care of the delivery fee up to 10 kilometres from the vendor's place. That worked out well for my delivery as I just topped up with RM1.

A bowl of 'cendol' gives you a much-needed cold relief after eating the 'rojak'.

It does take a little longer to organise the delivery, as the vendor has to arrange it with the bank to contact the rider, so just be a little patient.

The people behind Hasan's Rojak will constantly update you on the status of your delivery so you know when your food is arriving.

My rojak arrived packed in separate bags, just in time for a mid-afternoon snack. The sauce is in one bag, vegetables in another bag and the fried items plus sotong in the last bag.

Since the vegetables like cucumber will emit water once cut, these are separated to prevent the fried items going soggy during the journey.

Surprisingly, my cendol was still cold when it arrived, even though the shaved ice had almost melted.

The food arrives packed separately to prevent it from going soggy.

All you need to do is to assemble and toss all the ingredients to enjoy your rojak. I do like their sauce which has a nice creamy texture, with the use of sweet potatoes. It's a well balanced sauce with just a hint of heat. You also get various textures from the cucumber, yam bean and the unusual bean sprouts with crispy prawn crackers. I added on sotong that was tender and didn't suffer any rubberiness.

After the tongue is left tingling with the slight heat from the rojak, it is time to cool down with a bowl of cendol. There's not much cendol strands inside it but the slight sweetness from the gula Melaka makes it a satisfying end to my snack.

Hasan's Rojak. 30, Jalan SS4C/4, Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya. Contact Umar at 012-2185634 on WhatsApp to place your order.