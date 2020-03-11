Ina Garten to drop new cookbook this year

Ina Garten and her 'Modern Comfort Food.' — Picture courtesy of Instagram/inagarten via AFP

NEW YORK, March 11 — Ina Garten, best known as the Barefoot Contessa, is coming out with a new cookbook this fall that is described as a collection of childhood comfort foods.

Titled Modern Comfort Food, the cookery title features 85 recipes inspired by childhood favourites.

“I'm so happy to tell you. My next book Modern Comfort Food will be available this October!!” Garten announced on Instagram.

“This book is filled with seriously satisfying recipes that you'll want to make for yourself and the people you love. The Boston Cream Pie alone will make you a hero in your house! In these anxious times, who doesn't want a little comfort??”

Recipes include cheddar and chutney grilled cheese sandwiches, cheesy chicken enchiladas, waffle iron hash browns and Boston Cream Pie.

Garten's announcement follows on the heels of another favorite home cook celebrity, Nigella Lawson, who likewise will release a new cookery book this fall entitled Cook Eat Repeat. — AFP-Relaxnews