Container Kebab offers Baba Rafi Turkish Kebab to Ipoh’s kebab fans

The signature Black Kebab is a charcoal tortilla with a choice of chicken or beef kebab or both and comes with fries and a salad. — Picture by Farhan Najib Yusoff

IPOH, Feb 6 — The world’s biggest kebab chain, Baba Rafi Turkish Kebab, has landed in Ipoh!

This is not the ordinary sandwich roll you can find at most night markets as Container Kebab, which serves Baba Rafi’s kebabs, specialises only in kebabs.

Container Kebab manager Damian Foo said what distinguishes their kebab from others is the love and precision they put into the food.

“What’s important for us is the satisfaction of the customers. All our kebabs come with an ample amount of meat, toppings and sauces,” he told Malay Mail.

Foo said customers have 10 varieties of kebabs to choose from with each having its own unique flavour and taste.

Container Kabab is in a bright yellow container... you can't miss it. — Picture by Farhan Najib Yusoff

“Customers can pick their own tortillas as we offer three types... namely wholemeal, milky and charcoal tortillas.

“They can also add on extra toppings such as cheese, egg and meat. We also offer six types of sauces to go with the kebabs,” he said, adding each kebab can be prepared within three to five minutes.

He added that customers can also opt for a la carte or a set meal which comes with fries and drinks.

“The price ranges between RM6.90 and RM15.80,” he said.

Container Kebab manager Damian Foo with some freshly-made kebabs. — Picture by Farhan Najib Yusoff

Foo said the signature and must try kebab is the Black Kebab, which comes with a charcoal tortilla, fries, salad and choice of beef or chicken or both.

“The Black Kebab is my favourite too. We usually recommend that our customers try this.

“For those who don’t want tortillas, they can go for our special Rice Bowl Kebab, which is actually biryani served with chunks of roasted chicken kebab,” he said.

The Baba Rafi Enterprise franchise with an “outdoor concept” that operates inside a modified container, opened for business at Jalan Kamaruddin Isa, Fair Park here a month ago.

Despite operating in a container, Foo said they have also prepared a dining place for customers to enjoy the kebabs on site.

Container Kebab opens from 12.30pm to 9.30pm from Monday to Friday while on the weekends they extend the operating hours to 11.30pm.