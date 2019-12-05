Alain Ducasse opens US$8m restaurant in Bangkok

Blue by Alain Ducasse, ICONSIAM, Bangkok. — Picture courtesy of Blue by Alain Ducasse

BANGKOK, Dec 5 — French chef Alain Ducasse has planted a new flag in Bangkok, with the opening of a US$8 million (RM33 million) fine dining French restaurant inside a glitzy retail, dining and residential tower that opened last year.

After setting up locations in Japan, China and Singapore, Ducasse has expanded his presence across Asia with the opening of Blue by Alain Ducasse in ICONLUXE at ICONSIAM, a mixed-use development project located along the Chao Phraya River.

The menu may be haute contemporary French gastronomy, but Ducasse says his aim is to create a relaxed, informal dining experience in the space designed by Parisian studio Jouin Manku, led by Patrick Jouin and Sanjit Manku.

“Blue is not a stiff restaurant. While it is extraordinary and very special, it is also very welcoming,” he said in a statement. “It’s a place where you can really feel comfortable and allow yourself to fully focus on a marvelous experience, enjoying the ambience, the view, the service, the wines, and of course, the food.”

The menu features starters like sea scallops from Hokkaido, Japan, with herb salad and truffled vinaigrette (approx. US$39) and blue crab, tomato water gelée and gold caviar (US$65) alongside main dishes like grilled lobster, savoy cabbage and gala apple (US$75). — AFP-Relaxnews