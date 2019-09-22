Malay dish ‘tempoyak’ attracts strong interest in China

Restaurant owner Rohazlina Yusof, 43, with a pot of ikan patin gulai tempoyak at her restaurant in Kampung Bangau Tanjung, Temerloh September 21, 2019. — Bernama pic

NANNING, Sept 22 — Exotic Malay dishes, “sambal tempoyak” (fermented durian paste) made with anchovies and bitter beans as well as shark catfish “tempoyak”, have received encouraging response at the four-day China-Asean Expo (CAEXPO) that kicked off here yesterday.

By the second day (today), the samples were substantially depleted and 100 bottles of “sambal tempoyak” and 50 cans of catfish “tempoyak” have been sold.

Patiniaga Sdn Bhd managing director Khairul Izwandy Abdul Jazan said he did not expect the “sambal tempoyak” made from his family’s recipe, sold under the Mak Uda brand at 30 yuan (about RM18) per bottle, would elicit such a strong response.

“I brought 150 bottles of ‘sambal tempoyak’ with me, and 100 bottles have been sold (by the second day). For the catfish ‘tempoyak’, half of the 100 cans have been snapped up by visitors.

“This is the first time I am participating in CAEXPO. I have long intended to introduce ‘tempoyak’ to the China market as the Chinese really love durians. I am amazed by the response,” he told Bernama.

Moreover, Khairul Izwandy said, eight distributors had shown interest to collaborate in marketing his company’s “sambal tempoyak” in that market and the matter would be pursued further on his return to Malaysia.

The Mak Uda products marked the first “tempoyak” products brought in by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) since it began participating in CAEXPO in 2004.

Patiniaga, based in Shah Alam, Selangor, at present makes the products on a small scale based on demand, said Khairul Izwandy.

He expressed gratitude to Matrade for helping the company to realise its ambition of introducing abroad the products based on recipes passed down from generation to generation.

Patiniaga is among the 167 small and medium enterprises from Malaysia participating in this year’s expo. — Bernama