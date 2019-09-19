Michelin selection for Shanghai 2020 includes new pair of two-star restaurants

Michelin guide Shanghai. — Picture from Michelin via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, Sept 19 — Michelin inspectors have promoted two new restaurants in Shanghai to the two-starred club in the latest edition of the Michelin guide for 2020.

In the fourth edition of the red guide for Shanghai, Ji Pin Court unlocks its second Michelin star for its Cantonese cuisine, as does Taian Table, where chef Stefan Stiller prepares a tasting menu in front of his guests in an open kitchen setting.

French chef Paul Pairet’s avant-garde, interactive restaurant Ultraviolet remains the highest-ranked address in Shanghai, and is the sole establishment to hold three Michelin stars in the city.

Nine restaurants earned their first Michelin star in the 2020 guide: Yu Zhi Lan; Ming Court; Jin Xuan; Chen Long Hang (Huangpu); Da Vittorio’s; Maison Lameloise; Bao Li Xuan; Moose (Pudong); and Xin Rong Ji (West Nangjing Road).

“With 31 types of cuisine rewarded in the pages of the Michelin Guide Shanghai 2020, this selection also highlights the great diversity offered to gourmets, with tables that perfectly represent local cuisine and others that offer flavors from around the world,” said international director Gwendal Poullennec in a press release.

“Our teams of local experts and international inspectors were also pleased to observe the attention given to the choice of ingredients, the quality of service and the richness of the wine list, all worthy of international standards.”

Overall, China’s largest city landed 40 starred restaurants in the Michelin guide. — AFP-Relaxnews