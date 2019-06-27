Popular KL cafe Kenny Hills Bakers will be closing from June 30... temporarily!

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — It's official. Kenny Hills Bakers and Kenny Hills Bistro will be closing from June 30 onwards.
Don't fret, though. It's just temporary. They promise to be back in Kenny Hills sometime in November this year once renovations are completed at that site.
Meanwhile, you can still eat their delicious breads, pastries and cakes at their temporary pop-up in Ampang.
Expected to open sometime in July, they will be housed in a bungalow at No 241, Lorong Nibong, just off Jalan Ampang. It's just behind the Hock Choon supermarket.
If you prefer, you can get visit their Kenny Hills Bakers outlet located at Desa Park City's waterfront.
In addition, fans can look forward to a new restaurant from them, later this year. Headed by the team behind Kenny Hills Bistro, they will be opening Nam in Republik, Damansara Heights.
Expect to dine on French Vietnamese food here. Of course, you will find their iconic roast duck with its juicy meat and crispy skin being served here as well.
The Republik is the latest dining concept in Damansara Heights, just next to Plaza Damansara. Located in a colonial-style building, there will also be various eateries opening there.
The new place is a stone's throw away from Nourish, an off-shoot of Kenny Hills Bakers (https://www.facebook.com/nourishbykhb/) that focuses on healthier, wholesome meals.
It also serves baked goods that are gluten-free and completely free from refined sugar. If you're missing the pizzas from Kenny Hills Bakers, Nourish has started to serve the gluten free pizzas on weekdays.
The pizzas can also be served without any cheese and eaten with just roasted vegetables.
For more information, visit their Kenny Hills Bakers Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kennyhillsbakers/)