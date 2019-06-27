Popular KL cafe Kenny Hills Bakers will be closing from June 30... temporarily!

Kenny Hills Bakers will be temporarily closing as the whole building will be under renovation. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 — It's official. Kenny Hills Bakers and Kenny Hills Bistro will be closing from June 30 onwards.

Don't fret, though. It's just temporary. They promise to be back in Kenny Hills sometime in November this year once renovations are completed at that site.

You can still get your salted caramel chocolate tart at their Ampang pop-up behind Hock Choon supermarket. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Meanwhile, you can still eat their delicious breads, pastries and cakes at their temporary pop-up in Ampang.

Expected to open sometime in July, they will be housed in a bungalow at No 241, Lorong Nibong, just off Jalan Ampang. It's just behind the Hock Choon supermarket.

If you prefer, you can get visit their Kenny Hills Bakers outlet located at Desa Park City's waterfront.

Expect a new French Vietnamese eatery known as Nam in Damansara Heights from Au Tai Hon, the owner of Kenny Hills Bakers. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Nam will also be serving their superb roast duck that was served at Kenny Hills Bistro. — Picture by Choo Choy May

In addition, fans can look forward to a new restaurant from them, later this year. Headed by the team behind Kenny Hills Bistro, they will be opening Nam in Republik, Damansara Heights.

Expect to dine on French Vietnamese food here. Of course, you will find their iconic roast duck with its juicy meat and crispy skin being served here as well.

Nourish is an off shoot of Kenny Hills Bakers that has healthier food like this sticky toffee pudding made.

The Republik is the latest dining concept in Damansara Heights, just next to Plaza Damansara. Located in a colonial-style building, there will also be various eateries opening there.

The new place is a stone's throw away from Nourish, an off-shoot of Kenny Hills Bakers (https://www.facebook.com/nourishbykhb/) that focuses on healthier, wholesome meals.

It also serves baked goods that are gluten-free and completely free from refined sugar. If you're missing the pizzas from Kenny Hills Bakers, Nourish has started to serve the gluten free pizzas on weekdays.

Nourish by Kenny Hills Bakers will be serving gluten free pizzas during the weekdays. — Picture courtesy of Nourish's Facebook

The pizzas can also be served without any cheese and eaten with just roasted vegetables.

For more information, visit their Kenny Hills Bakers Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kennyhillsbakers/)