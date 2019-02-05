Dubrovnik, Zagreb and Reykjavik added to Michelin ‘Main Cities of Europe’ guide

The Michelin ‘Main Cities of Europe 2019’ Guide is out March 27. — Handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews pic

PARIS, Feb 5 — Croatia and Iceland are coming to Michelin’s forthcoming Main Cities of Europe 2019 guide, out March 27.

The new edition will feature a selection of the best restaurants in Dubrovnik, Zagreb and Reykjavik.

Thirty-eight European destinations will feature in the Michelin Main Cities of Europe 2019 guide.

Already revealed in the Amazon description, before being picked up by Croatian media, the new additions to this latest edition hail from three cities to which Bibendum recently branched out.

In 2018, the second edition of the Michelin guide to Croatia featured 62 restaurants, highlighting the country’s cuisine.

Now, restaurants in Zagreb and Dubrovnik — the Balkan country’s two key tourist destinations — are set to feature in the Main Cities of Europe 2019 guide.

Icelandic cuisine has also impressed the Michelin inspectors.

The country’s first restaurant to earn a star did so in the Michelin Nordic Cities guide, released in February 2017.

It was the “Dill” restaurant in Reykjavik.— AFP-Relaxnews