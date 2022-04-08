Why this e-scooter costs almost as much as a small car

Lampsy seeks to combine the best of design and technology to craft a unique product. — Picture courtesy of Lampsy Personal Mobility

LONDON, April 8 — Spanish manufacturer Lampsy has developed a high-end electric scooter that it hopes to market by the end of the year. It could be sold for up to €8,000 (RM37,000), which is as much as a used compact car. But what could justify such a price?

The Lampsy is handcrafted and features a premium design with materials such as hand-stitched leather, beech wood, carbon fibreand aluminium. Its dashboard includes two screens that display key information on speed and battery status. Cameras placed at both ends of the handlebars allow the driver to see what’s going on behind without having to turn around.

The scooter is also equipped with a fingerprint locking system, powerful brake lights and LED sidelights, an ultrasound collision alert detector, hydraulic disc brakes at the front and rear, and a patented suspension system that runs the entire length of the vehicle. This e-scooter also has a charger for hooking up your smartphone, and can be customized with a name or a logo printed on the deck and the steering column.

The scooter’s accompanying application is used to unlock the vehicle with a fingerprint, download usage data, as well as receive notifications about a low battery or any suspicious movement caused by third parties. There’s also a GPS tracking system, allowing users to locate the vehicle’s position at any time. And, given its price, you certainly won’t want to have it stolen! — ETX Studio