Electric models dominate this year’s European Car of the Year ranking

The Kia EV6 was awarded the title of European Car of the Year. — Picture courtesy of Kia

PARIS, March 2 — South Korean carmaker Kia has been awarded the prestigious title of European Car of the Year for the very first time for its EV6 crossover, a prize awarded by a jury of 61 European journalists from 23 countries.

In this year’s ranking, all three cars on the podium and 6 of the 7 finalists are 100 per cent electric models.

In the race for the title, the Kia EV6 comes ahead of Renault’s Mégane E-TECH Electric, Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, the Peugeot 308 (the only non-electric finalist), Skoda’s Enyaq iV, the Ford Mustang Mach-E and the Cupra Born. The winner of last year’s award was the new-generation Toyota Yaris.

Every year since 1964, the European Car of the Year organising committee awards the best model sold in Europe over the last 12 months on the basis of criteria such as value for money, design, comfort, safety, on-board technology and environmental performance.

Historically, the European Car of the Year Award ceremony kicks off the Geneva Motor Show. But this 2022 edition, like the one in 2021, was canceled due to the covid-19 pandemic. — ETX Studio