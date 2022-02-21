Jeff Koons creates a new limited-edition with BMW

Jeff Koons poses next to his latest ‘Art Car’ designed for BMW. — Picture courtesy of BMW Group

NEW YORK, Feb 21 — BMW has unveiled a limited-edition version of its M850i xDrive Gran Coupé, designed in collaboration with American artist, Jeff Koons. Only 99 editions will be made.

Dubbed The 8 X Jeff Koons, this limited-edition car is being presented to the public for the first time at Frieze Los Angeles, which runs through Sunday, February 20, 2022. It will then be exhibited in Rockefeller Plaza, in New York, before touring the world. One of these models will also be auctioned at Christie’s in New York on April 4. All proceeds will be donated to the International Center for Missing and Sexually Exploited Children (ICMEC).

Jeff Koons considers this to be the car of his dreams. “It is sporty and flashy as well as minimalist and conceptual,” the artist said in a statement. The exterior paintwork alone took more than 200 hours’ work, using 11 different colours, from blue to silver to yellow to black. The multicoloured interior features high-end materials, including fine leather.

Each model produced will come with a certificate signed by Jeff Koons. The artist has also designed the cover of the driver’s manual. The price, however, is still unknown.

This is not the first time that Jeff Koons has collaborated with the German automaker, as he previously customized a BMW M3 GT2 that participated in the 2010 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. BMW also has a long history of working with artists, through its “Art Cars” concept, initiated in 1975. In total, some 20 artists have taken part in the initiative, including Andy Warhol, Frank Stella, Roy Lichtenstein, Ernst Fuchs, Matazo Kayama, David Hockney and, more recently, graffiti artist Leonard McGurr, alias Futura 2000. — ETX Studio