Will you soon be able to unlock your car with your iPhone or Apple Watch?

BMW was the first carmaker to offer Apple CarKey to its customers.BMW was the first carmaker to offer Apple CarKey to its customers. — Picture courtesy of BMW

PARIS, Jan 19 — Unlocking your car door with your iPhone or Apple Watch is so far only possible for the owners of a few BMW models.

Unveiled nearly two years ago, the CarKey system is still struggling to sign up carmakers.

Nevertheless, Hyundai, through its premium brand Genesis, should soon offer this system to its customers, according to a Bloomberg report.

The principle of CarKey allows you to add your key, in digital form, in the Wallet app of your iPhone.

Once the pairing of the iPhone and the car is completed, you can then open your door, simply by placing the phone near the handle.

To start the engine, simply place your smartphone in the dedicated compartment. This technology is made possible thanks to Ultra Wideband wireless protocol and contactless communication technology, integrated into the smartphone through the presence of an NFC chip.

After BMW pioneered this service, it’s Genesis that should offer this feature to its customers later this year. The brand is already well established in the United States and has recently entered the European market.

Meanwhile, Apple could announce new features associated with CarKey this spring, during its conference for developers, the WWDC.

Announcements that could help convince new carmakers to integrate the system into their models. — ETX Studio