GUA MUSANG, April 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will make several more arrests in connection with the case involving a menteri besar’s son to assist in the probe into the RM600,000 falsified claims case.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the case is now common knowledge and the suspects involved were detained yesterday while investigations are still ongoing.

“We will also call up several others to have their statements recorded,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the Gua Musang MACC branch office at Level 1, Bangunan Persekutuan Gua Musang here today.

In addition, he said the MACC might apply for a new remand order for all the suspects under detention since the remand period given is insufficient for them to complete their preliminary investigations.

Yesterday, the son of a menteri besar was among six people arrested by the MACC to assist in investigations into a case of producing falsified documents to make RM600,000 in claims since 2022.

Meanwhile, Azam said the MACC will focus their investigation on the construction project of the RM25 million National Training Centre (NTC) in Putrajaya involving the Football Association of Malaysia.

“... actually RM25 million in funding came from Fifa, it’s not FAM’s money.

“FAM only carried out the acquisition through tender and so on and re-submitted it to Fifa for final selection. Fifa agreed with that company,” he said.

Azam said that not only is FAM involved in the issue but Fifa too as it involved their (Fifa’s) money.

“As such, to be fair to everyone, we are investigating this issue,” he said.

Azam said the MACC will not take action in connection with the administrative issues within the organisation (FAM), such as salary matters and so on.

“The MACC considers this as a case that involves public interest, so we have looked at the information given and focused on just one issue,” he said. — Bernama

* An earlier version of this article contained an error by Bernama which has since been rectified.