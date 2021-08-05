Proton unveils new Iriz with SUV-style Active variant; price starts from RM40,800

The 2022 Proton Iriz comes in new colours while offering improved comfort and safety for all passengers. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Proton today introduced the new Iriz and Persona, offering updated design elements plus enhanced features, Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said.

He said this latest addition to the company’s range also come in new colours while offering improved comfort and safety for all passengers.

“The Proton Iriz and Persona have won many fans since their introduction, so we took a measured approach to update them.

“The styling changes and addition of a new Active variant for the Proton Iriz will help boost their visual appeal while the changes we have made to the interior and infotainment system ensures they deliver better comfort and connectivity while retaining Proton’s trademark driving experience,” he said in a statement.

The 2022 Proton Iriz and Persona are now available for booking online. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

Roslan noted that the most noticeable change to the interior of the 2022 Proton Iriz and Persona is the introduction of a new eight-inch floating infotainment head unit with voice command functions that have been updated to control the air-conditioning and driver’s window.

With regards to safety, both models have received the 5-star Asean NCAP rating and come with a comprehensive list of safety features such as reinforced body structure using hot press formed (HPF) steel, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control system (TCS) and hill hold assist (HHA).

