Flux offers Audi A3, A4, Q2 and Q5 on subscription, try from RM906 per week

Car subscription platform Flux has added more Audi vehicles to its fleet. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Car subscription platform Flux has added more Audi vehicles to its fleet which include compact sedans and SUVs. You can drive an Audi Q2 from RM3,625 per month inclusive of maintenance, road tax, insurance and concierge service.

Flux typically allows you to subscribe a car on a contract of 12 to 36 months or you can go on a month-to-month rental which costs a lot more. To help you decide which Audi is right for you, Flux is now offering a weekly subscription option that appears to be calculated based on the monthly subscription rate of a 36-month contract.

Here’s how much it’ll cost on a weekly subscription:

• Audi Q2 1.4 TFSI – from RM906/week

• Audi A3 1.4 TFSI – from RM1,031/week

• Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Quattro – from RM1,281/week

• Audi Q5 2.0 TFSI Quattro – from RM1,389/week

To try the car for a week, you’ll need to register your interest and Flux will contact you on the next steps. Based on the listing, the Audi vehicles have clocked between 11,000 to 51,200km of mileage.

If you plan to subscribe a car on a long-term subscription, take note that there’s an upfront fee and default mileage is 1,250 km per month. If you need to drive longer distances, there are higher mileage add-ons including an Unlimited option. To learn more, you can check out Flux’s Audi page. — SoyaCincau