This Batmobile recreation is looking for a buyer

This ‘Batmobile,’ built using a 1965 Ford Mustang, is estimated to fetch £20,000 to £30,000 at auction. — Picture courtesy of Bonham

LONDON, Mar 11 — A life-sized replica of the Batmobile, as seen in Tim Burton’s Batman and Batman Returns movies, is set to go up for auction at Bonhams, Saturday, March 20, 2021. It’s estimated to fetch £20,000 to £30,000 (or approximately RM115,000 to RM172,500).

The model going under the hammer is believed to have been built a few years ago by the British firm Z Cars and is based on a 1965 Ford Mustang. Here, the original sportscar has been given a spaceframe chassis and fibreglass body. It is powered by a Chevrolet 5.7-litre small block V8 engine producing a reported 380 bhp. The interior is also faithful to the cockpit developed by the superhero. Beware though, because while the buttons and controls may be present, there are no special gadgets installed in the car.

Measuring 6.7 metres long, this “Batmobile” is based on the model that featured in Tim Burton’s two Batman movies. Note too, that the vehicle appears to be road legal (in the UK, at least).

This replica will go on sale as part of an auction featuring around a hundred cars, scheduled for March 20, 2021. Anyone hoping to get their hands on this vehicle can bid via the Bonhams website. — ETX Studio