How to look cool on an electric scooter

The EMoS Wyld will be available for order in Australia from the end of September 2020. — Picture courtesy of EMoS via AFP

BRISBANE, Sept 21 — Australian manufacturer of electric scooters EMoS has presented the Wyld, a scooter styled like an American chopper with a low seat and large raised handlebars. However, it remains an urban e-moped with a maximum speed of 50 kph. Only the look is rebellious.

Chopper styling, which ever since the film Easy Rider has been associated with a rebellious life on the open road, has made a surprising appearance in an unexpected segment, the electric scooter market, where design values tend to be modern and not quite so over-the-top.

Named after the classic Steppenwolf song in the 1969 motorcycle movie, the EMoS Wyld, which is equipped with a removable battery, will attract attention with its low-riding position and 18-inch wheels. However, in terms of performance, it fails to stand out from the crowd, with a maximum speed of 50 km/h and a range of 90 kilometres.

The manufacturer has announced that the machine will soon be available with a choice of motors ranging from 1500W to 3000W and battery options of 12Ah or 30 Ah.

The EMoS Wyld is due to launch at the end of September 2020 in Australia, where it will retail for just A$2,999 (RM8,990). A surprisingly low price point that will also attract attention along with its unusual look. — AFP-Relaxnews