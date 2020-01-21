The new-generation Volkswagen Golf GTI will go on show in Geneva

The eight generation Golf in GTI, GTD, GTE and R versions. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen

NEW YORK, Jan 21 — Hot on the heels of the 2019 presentation of the 8th generation Golf, this year Volkswagen is preparing to launch no less than four versions of its legendary compact, starting with the GTI which is to go on show at the Geneva Motor Show to be held in the Swiss city March 5-15, 2020.

Autocar reports that under the hood the new-generation Golf GTI will not change much from its predecessor, but will still be equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that is available in two versions with 245 hp and 290 hp. The real innovation could be the deployment of a 48-volt mild hybrid system that can cut fuel consumption, which is increasingly common in Volkswagen Group models. On the level of performance, the new GTI is expected to reach speeds of up to 250 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 6 seconds.

Following on from the Golf GTI, it will be the turn of the Golf GTD (diesel), which may also show in Geneva, the GTE (plug-in hybrid), due out this spring, and the R (sports), at the Festival of Speed in Goodwood, England in July, to be presented in updated versions.

The 90th Geneva International Motor Show will run March 5-15, 2020, in the Palexpo in Geneva. Website: gims.swiss. — AFP-Relaxnews