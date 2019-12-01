Electric revolution: Eight car manufacturers that launched first production EV in 2019

Lexus UX 300e. — Courtesy of Lexus

PARIS, Dec 1 — While fully electric concept cars have been debuting for years, leading the charge for their respective brands’ futures, 2019 marks the year in which a slew of automobile manufacturers unveiled their very first production versions.

Over the course of 2019, several vehicle manufacturers solidified their places in the electric revolution by officially announcing or launching their first production EV models. Here are eight companies that committed to switch to fully electric power this year.

Lexus

Lexus’s UX 300e made its world debut on Friday, November 22. The all-electric crossover is expected to go on sale in China in 2020 and in the UK in 2021.

Ford

Ford Mustang Mach-E. — Picture courtesy of Ford

Earlier this month, Ford unveiled its first electric vehicle, which is also the very first SUV to don the Mustang designation: the Mustang Mach-E. The model will go on sale late next year but interested clients can reserve the car now.

Mazda

Mazda MX-30. — Picture courtesy of Mazda

Mazda’s all-electric MX-30 debuted back in October at the Tokyo Motor Show. The SUV will go on sale in Europe in 2020.

Volvo

Volvo XC40 Recharge. — Picture courtesy of Volvo

Also last month Volvo unveiled its very first fully electric car: The XC40 Recharge. Next fall, the small SUV will begin shipping.

Porsche

Porsche Taycan. — Picture courtesy of Porsche

Unlike the rest of these models, Porsche’s first EV is a sportscar. The 2020 Taycan is already available for pre-order.

VW

Volkswagen ID.3. — Picture courtesy of Volkswagen

Volkswagen’s electric ID.3 hatch was first unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Though reservations for the model began in May, deliveries will begin in mid-2020.

Automobili Pininfarina

Pininfarina Battista. — Picture courtesy of Automobili Pininfarina

Pininfarina, too, got into the EV market by unveiling the all-electric Battista hypercar back in April. The luxurious model will be released in 2020.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin Rapide E. — Picture courtesy of Aston Martin

Like Pininfarina, Aston Martin debuted a luxury, all-electric sportscar this past spring. The Rapide E went on sale in April with deliveries slated for 2020.

Though it’s clear that companies across the world are using the SUV and crossover segment to Segway into the all-electric car industry, luxury manufacturers, too, are getting in on the battery-powered action. — AFP Relaxnews