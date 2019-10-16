Rolls-Royce reaches out to bionic artist Viktoria Modesta to represent Black Badge family (VIDEO)

Viktoria Modesta embodies the Black Badge label in new clip. — Picture courtesy of Rolls-Royce via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, Oct 16 — Rolls-Royce joins the Black Badge line’s hyper luxurious aesthetic with bionic performing artist Viktoria Modesta’s bold and futuristic aesthetic to create a campaign defining the family of exclusive vehicles and their “daring” customers.

Yesterday, Rolls-Royce published a clip defining the super-luxurious, super-exclusive essence of the Black Badge label that was first launched in March of 2016. Embodying the Bespoke family of vehicles that “respond to the taste patterns of the marque’s most daring and disruptive clients” is the bionic performing artist Viktoria Modesta.

According to the company, Modesta represents Rolls-Royce’s “boldest expression of luxury,” and the Black Badge line’s “extraordinary allure.”

Her bold expression of herself is further embodied by a custom prosthetic limb designed and created in collaboration with Modesta, Joe DiPrima of ArcAttack, the Alternative Limb Project, and the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective of craftspeople, designers, and engineers, as well as a tailored Black Badge carbon fiber bodice.

The former has a Tesla coil integrated into the glass heel which, when under pressure, activates to produce a continuous train of lightning-esque sparks which illuminate the glass.

The director of the project Jora Franzis explained that “Viktoria (is) an embodiment of power symbolised through the electricity of the prosthetic.”

The bodice was created to fit Modesta’s body perfectly; her silhouette was digitised so that the garment could be 3D printed and then veneered with carbon fiber. Both feature trademark a Black Badge accents and detailing like the colour, grille motif, and carbon fibre components.

Modesta herself stated that, “There are many parallels between the Black Badge philosophy and my work, chiefly maximising your potential and becoming a hyper version of yourself. I really wanted to capture the Black Badge attitude and fierce spirit, by embodying that through body art, it felt totally wild.” — AFP-Relaxnews