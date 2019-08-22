Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith to make European debut at Salon Privé

Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith will make its European debut at the UK’s Salon Prive. — Picture courtesy of Rolls-Royce

NEW YORK, Aug 22 — Just a few days after its North American debut at the 2019 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, directors of the Salon Privé have announced that the Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith will be making its European debut at the UK car show in Woodstock.

On Tuesday, the directors of the UK’s Salon Privé announced that the Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith, which was recently unveiled in California during Monterey Car Week, will be making its European debut at the super-luxe car show in Woodstock.

The special highly limited-edition model—of which only 50 units will be made—celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the Rolls-Royce Ghost, a luxurious sedan that “has become the cornerstone of contemporary Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.” According to the company, it was this model that brought the average age of brand vehicle owners down to 43.

While in terms of performance, this special edition has the same specs as the standard model, its luxury has been “take[n] to a new level.” A unique ingot has been melted into the centre console and engraved to commemorate the Rolls-Royce iconic “Spirit of Ecstasy” hood ornament.

Only 50 units of the Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith will be available. While the company did not disclose the price of these unique models, the standard Ghost has a starting MSRP well over US$300,000 (RM1.25 million).

The model will be on display at Salon Privé in the UK which runs from September 5 to 8. — AFP-Relaxnews