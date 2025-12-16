JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 16 — The government will continue to implement a full ban on e-cigarettes and vape products, with the Cabinet Memorandum (MJM) expected to be tabled early next year, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the MJM is being finalised for submission to the Cabinet after it could not be presented at a previous meeting.

“We are moving towards a ban. The main question is the timing. I am confident it will be as soon as possible, by mid-2026 or at the latest by the end of next year,” he told a press conference after visiting Hospital Permai here today.

Also present were State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tiang Soon and Johor Health Department director Dr Mohtar Pungut.

Dr Dzulkefly said the government is pressing ahead with the ban due to rising health risks linked to vape use, including liquids contaminated with banned substances such as synthetic cannabis.

He added that a special committee, chaired by Health deputy director-general (Public Health) Dr Ismuni Bohari and public health consultant Prof Datuk Dr Lokman Hakim Sulaiman, is conducting studies on the effects and legal implications of the ban on society.

Earlier, Dr Dzulkefly had stated in a written reply to the Dewan Negara that the ban would be implemented in stages, beginning with open-system devices before being expanded to cover all types of vape products. — Bernama