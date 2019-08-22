Audi unveils the next-gen RS 6 Avant

The next-generation Audi RS 6. — Picture courtesy of Audi

BERLIN, Aug 22 — German manufacturer Audi has just unveiled the fourth generation of its RS 6 Avant, its most muscular and powerful yet. It’ll be presented to the public at Germany’s International Motor Show to be held from September 12 — 22, 2019.

The sporty station wagon has been completely redesigned with a new power dome hood and spectacular headlights inspired by the Audi RS 7 Sportback.

The Audi RS 6 Avant’s interior space has also been increased, with a modular trunk providing up to 1,680 liters of room.

The Audi RS 6 Avant’s hulking hood conceals a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged TFSI V8 engine capable of 591 horsepower (600 PS) and 590 lb-ft of torque (800 Nm), with a 3.6-seconds 0-60 mph time, electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Audi will offer an optional package that will allow speeds of up to 305 km/h for closed-circuit driving.

As with all of Audi’s latest hits, the new RS 6 Avant comes complete with a 48-volt main hybrid electrical system for comfort and a possible fuel economy of up to 0.8L for every 100 km.

Up to 12 driving modes are expected to be available.

Car fans will be able to preview the Audi RS 6 Avant at the Frankfurt show. Dealers through Europe should make it available for sale by the end of 2019, while a later North American launch has been hinted.

68th International Motor Show Germany, September 12 to 22, 2019. Web site: iaa.de — AFP-Relaxnews