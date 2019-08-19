Bugatti unveils the EB110-inspired Centodieci hypercar in Monterey (VIDEO)

Bugatti has unveiled the Centodieci, a model inspired by the company’s earliest super car. – Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 19 — Bugatti has unveiled its Centodieci at Monterey Car Week. The model pays homage to the iconic EB110 supercar of the ‘90s.

While rumours have been circulating over the past few weeks about what Bugatti will unveil during Monterey Car Week, the company finally put the gossip to rest on Friday by revealing the Centodieci, a special-edition hyper car with styling reminiscent of the 1990s’ EB110. (“Centodieci” means “110” in Italian.)

Despite the design inspiration from company’s first modern supercar, the new model is integrated with cutting-edge 2019 technology. According to the company, the Centodieci is “even sportier and more extreme than the Bugatti Chiron and Divo hyper sports cars, yet timeless like the La Voiture Noire.”

The Centodieci, EB110, Divo and Chiron Sport - a unique display on the BUGATTI stand only at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance; the event of excellence and craftsmanship.#BUGATTI #EB110 #Centodieci #Divo #ChironSport pic.twitter.com/DYnsUnizXX — Bugatti (@Bugatti) August 18, 2019

The front end features air intakes, a radiator, and a grille obviously inspired by Bugatti’s most recent super car launches. The A pillars are steeply angled towards the low, fastback-like roof, much like the EB110.

The iconic wedge side cut-out of the ‘90s edition can be found on the new version, as well, although it has been redesigned with smoother contours to give it the look of being perpetually in motion. The entire exterior has been modified to improve aerodynamics.

The 3.5L V12 engine has been swapped out for an 8.0L W12 that puts out 1,600 hp. The model can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 2.4 seconds. Top speed clocks in at 236 mph. Both specs line up closely to the Divo and Chiron.

The 10 available units of this car have already been sold, despite a starting price settling in at just under US$8.9 million (RM37.15 million). Deliveries will be made in two years. — AFP-Relaxnews