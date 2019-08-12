Infiniti celebrates 30 years by launching five special edition models

Infiniti’s Edition 30 lineup consists of the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60, and QX80 models. — Handout via AFP

TOKYO, Aug 12 — In just a few months, Infiniti will celebrate its 30th anniversary; however, the company is celebrating early by announcing their Edition 30 lineup, consisting of five specially trimmed models.

Thirty years ago, Nissan launched its luxury car division Infiniti. To celebrate this anniversary in 2019, the company is launching not one, not two, but five pearly special edition models which will debut at next weekend’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance during Monterey Car Week.

The Edition 30 lineup consists of the Q50, Q60, QX50, QX60, and QX80 models, all of which have received matching exterior styling and “a collection of the world’s first driver assistance technologies that Infiniti has brought to the market.”

All five models will come standard with Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Around View Monitor, Backup Collision Intervention, and Predictive Forward Collision Warning — basically, all the same driver assistant technology that comes with the ProAssist package.

In addition to the white paintjob, all vehicles’ grille surround, fender trim, and rear finisher have been refinished in a dark chrome, the side view mirrors have been darkened to black, and the wheels have received a new dark finish.

Though Infiniti has not revealed the respective prices of the models, they did confirm that the Edition 30 range will hit retailers this autumn as 2020-year models. — AFP-Relaxnews