Proton launches the 2019 Saga

The 2019 Saga is priced at RM32,800 (Standard MT), RM35,800 (Standard AT) and RM39,800 (Premium AT). — Picture via Facebook/ProtonCarsOfficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — Proton Holdings Bhd has launched the 2019 Saga, officiated by International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking.

Priced at RM32,800 (Standard MT), RM35,800 (Standard AT) and RM39,800 (Premium AT), the updated version of Proton’s iconic and best-selling model has received styling revisions, a brand new four-speed automatic gearbox and first-in-class smart features that not only set it apart from its competitors but also raises its value proposition.

Similar to the Proton X70 and 2019 Iriz, Persona and Exora, the 2019 Saga offers Extra Value packages, Proton Holdings said in a statement today.

There are three standard Extra Value packages, beginning with the service package that offers free labour services thrice or for one year.

The interior of the 2019 Saga. — Picture via Facebook/ProtonCarsOfficial

Next is the interest rate package with financing rates as low as 2.98 per cent per annum.

Finally, the 2019 Saga also has an insurance package that offers a number of benefits to customers who insure their new purchase with Proton’s panel of insurers.

Combined with the price reduction and the value of the new features introduced in each variant, the 2019 Saga 1.3L Premium AT delivers RM3,747 worth of additional benefits compared to its predecessor.

The 2019 Saga 1.3L Standard AT has RM2,043 in additional benefits, while the 2019 Saga 1.3L Standard MT has RM2,291 worth of additional benefits for those who buy it. — Bernama