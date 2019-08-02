All-electric BMW i3s now available at authorised BMW i Dealership in Malaysia (VIDEO)

In Malaysia, the BMW i3s is priced at RM278,800 on-the-road without insurance. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — BMW Malaysia has announced the availability of the all-electric BMW i3s at authorised BMW i Dealership in the country. Apart from providing a greener drive with zero emissions, the electric vehicle is manufactured with greater emphasis on sustainability.

According to BMW, the i3s was designed to be 95 per cent recyclable, especially for non-renewable aluminium and copper. On the inside, the interior is made with over 80 per cent renewable, natural and recycled materials. For example, the instrument panel uses a responsibly sourced eucalyptus wood that has a moisture-resistant surface which requires less processing than conventional wood.

For the interior door lining and instrument panel cover, the car uses strong fibres of the Kenaf plant instead of plastics. Not only it reduces the weight significantly but it also removes the need for additional lamination. The car also features naturally-tanned leather seats with olive leaf extract. Meanwhile, the interior also uses 100 per cent recycled polyester and 34 per cent of which are sourced from PET bottles that undergo a process that makes it pleasant to touch yet highly durable.

The BMW i3s is powered by an electric motor that produces 184 hp and 270Nm of torque. The car has a rated range of up to 260km on a single charge and it has a top speed of 160km/h. Acceleration from 0-100km/h takes 6.9 seconds.

According to the product page, you can charge the 120Ah battery using a normal power socket and it takes 15 hours to charge to 80 per cent. If you want to charge faster, there’s the BMW i Wallbox that’s rated to provide a full charge in 4 hours and 18 hours. Owners can also get access to ChargEV charging facilities nationwide in partnership with GreenTech Malaysia.

The car gets a Driving Assistant Plus package which includes a rear-view camera, park guidance control for both front and rear, active cruise control with Stop & Go function, Collision and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function and Traffic Jam assistant. It is also equipped with an updated version of iDrive and it features a BMW Navigation System Professional that has a 10.25″ display along with a 5.7″ instrument display.

In Malaysia, the BMW i3s is priced at RM278,800 on-the-road without insurance. The car comes with BMW’s five-year unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service programme as well as a two-year tyre warranty programme for its Run Flat Tyre offering and services. You also get access to BMW Roadside assistance and accidental hotline along with the BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile app — BMW White Card. — SoyaCincau