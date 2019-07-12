Ducati to launch limited-edition Panigale V4 in tribute to the 916

Carl Fogarty strikes a pose on the Ducati Panigale V4 25o Anniversario 916. — Picture courtesy of Ducati via AFP-Relaxnews

BOLOGNA, July 12 — To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Ducati 916, the Italian motorbike manufacturer is producing a limited edition of the Panigale V4. Only 500 Ducati Panigale V4 25o Anniversario 916 will be produced.

The motorbike will be officially unveiled by champion Carl Fogarty on July 12, 2019 at Pebble Beach, California, in the lead-up to the US round of the Superbike World Championship at Laguna Seca.

The Panigale V4 25o Anniversario 916 will feature a new livery and exclusive components. More details will be revealed at the unveiling. In the meantime, Ducati has teased a few photos.

The Ducati 916 is an iconic sportsbike designed by Massimo Tamburini which was produced between 1994 and 1998. It marked a generation with its elegant, powerful style. On the track, it won numerous Superbike titles in partnership with Carl Fogarty. — AFP-Relaxnews