Proton unveils facelift model of 2019 Exora with a lower price tag

Proton has launched the new 2019 Exora which comes with a lower price tag. — Reuters pic

SUBANG JAYA, May 28 ― Local carmaker, Proton, has launched the facelift model of its multi purpose vehicle (MPV), Exora, with a lower price tag.

Chief executive officer Li Chunrong said the price without insurance and road tax for the premium 1.6 turbocharged (1.6T) continuously variable transmission (CVT) is RM66,800, and the executive 1.6T CVT at RM59,800.

“This represents a reduction of up to RM2,547,” he said at the launch of the model here today.

He said both models came with a five-year package of free labour service or five-year free Internet data of one gigabyte per month.

He said in addition, Proton also offered a low loan interest rate of 2.76 per cent per annum and free insurance coverage package that covered various aspects for buyers.

Li said among the improvements to the 2019 Exora is the infotainment system that is similar to that of the Proton X70, 2019 Persona and 2019 Iriz.

He said the intelligent head unit used an embedded eSIM card and offered apps for music streaming, navigation and voice recognition.

The infotainment system also featured a seven-inch monitor that has a mirorring capability with android devices.

According to Li, to ensure the software remains up to date, Over the Air (OTA) updates would be offered periodically, with the possibility of new apps being added when they become available.

He said the 2019 Exora received minor exterior styling tweaks to keep it looking “fresh”, such as a new shark fin antenna, paired with a black exterior roof panel for a sportier look.

Inside the car, the new interior upholstery added a luxurious touch with seat comfort boosted, while a new meter combination delivered a clear view of important information at a single glance.

A new borderless rear view mirror gives a wider view of other road users, while the interior remains a major selling point, as this is the only MPV in its class to offer space for seven adults.

Li said Proton is also offering special value added packages for customers who purchase the MPV this year.

“Customers who buy the 2019 Exora this year will be given a five-year or 11 times free labour service package.The first 1,000 buyers will also be given free road tax for two years ( private buyers) and free road tax for one year for corporate customers,” he added.

He said combined with the price reduction and the value of the new features introduced in each variant, the 2019 Exora executive 1.6T CVT delivered RM4,233 worth of additional benefits compared to its predecessor, while the additional benefits for the premium 1.6T CVT amounted to RM5,652. ― Bernama