Retromobile announces dates for 45th edition

The Retromobile 2020 poster. — Comexposium handout pic via AFP-Relaxnews

PARIS, May 2 — The organisers of Retromobile have revealed the poster for the next edition of the show, to take place from February 5-9, 2020 at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France.

The poster for the 45th edition stars the magnificent Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Touring Berlinetta from 1939, valued at €16,745,600 (RM77.5 million) when sold at the Retromobile 2019 auctions by Artcurial Motorcars.

As every year, Retromobile largely features vintage and collectable cars, but also includes motorbikes, vans and even tanks.

Over 620 exhibitors are expected in total, spread across three pavilions covering an area of 72.000 square metres.

The organisers have already announced over 1,000 vehicles to be exhibited and an “automobile art gallery” composed of 60 artists, as well as a new exhibition and sales area for cars under €25,000.

In 2019, Retromobile set a new record with 132,000 visitors.

The 45th edition of Retromobile will take place from February 5-9, 2020, at the Porte de Versailles Exhibition Centre, Paris.

See more here. — AFP-Relaxnews