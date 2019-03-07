Malay Mail

A slew of world premieres from Mercedes-Benz in Geneva (VIDEO)

Mercedes-Benz makes waves at Geneva Motor Show. — Reuters pic
GENEVA, March 7 — On Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz announced its whopping line-up — including seven world premieres, one show premiere, and four special edition models — which will be on display until the Geneva Motor Show’s final day on March 17. — AFP-Relaxnews

CLA Shooting Brake

Concept EQV

GLE 53 4MATIC+

AMG GT R Roadster

GLC

Smart Forease+

Formula E show car

V-Class

SLC 300 and AMG S 65 Final Edition

SL 500 Grand Edition

CLA 200 Edition 1 Orange Art

