A slew of world premieres from Mercedes-Benz in Geneva (VIDEO)

GENEVA, March 7 — On Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz announced its whopping line-up — including seven world premieres, one show premiere, and four special edition models — which will be on display until the Geneva Motor Show’s final day on March 17. — AFP-Relaxnews
CLA Shooting Brake
Just like the four-door CLA Coupé, the Shooting Brake puts its own spin on the design idiom of sensual purity and turns the interior into a coolly designed user interface for intelligent digital technology.#Daimler #MBGIMS19 #GIMSSWISS— Daimler AG (@Daimler) March 5, 2019
Concept EQV
The Concept EQV is here - the electric future of the premium MPV from @MercedesBenz.#Daimler #eMobility #GIMSSWISS pic.twitter.com/HkWkimZnIA— Daimler AG (@Daimler) March 6, 2019
GLE 53 4MATIC+
Mercedes-AMG launches its performance offering for the new GLE generation with the GLE 53 4MATIC+.#AMG #AMGperformance #GLE #SUV #MercedesAMG #GimsSwiss pic.twitter.com/R7eAXigHNl— Mercedes-Benz CH (@MBSwitzerland) February 27, 2019
AMG GT R Roadster
How could we make the Mercedes-AMG GT R more exciting? By taking the top off! The new Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster possesses all of the performance characteristics you expect, with the care-free top-down experience you've been waiting for.— Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) March 5, 2019
[Csn: 12.4 l/100km | CO2: 284 g/km] pic.twitter.com/Jec58jcArU
GLC
The new Mercedes-Benz #GLC impresses with the usual excellent handling, spaciousness, functionality and comfort. In addition, the latest generation adds further advanced pioneering technologies, the distinctive design, connectivity and state-of-the-art infotainment.#GLC pic.twitter.com/VcLIxbOU8P— Mercedes-Benz CH (@MBSwitzerland) February 28, 2019
Smart Forease+
We're excited to reveal the smart forease+ to the public @GimsSwiss for the 1st time.💥— smart official (@smart_worldwide) March 4, 2019
Keep up to date with updates from @GadgetsBoy our host at #GIMSSwiss pic.twitter.com/C7TcDKq9pF
Formula E show car
Already in love with our Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01 teaser car. 😍 #FormulaESoonHasAMercedes #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/VaKv6KWFut— Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team (@MercedesEQFE) March 4, 2019
V-Class
Yesterday, we presented the new @MercedesBenz V-Class, which also means a new Marco Polo, of course! Our camper van also benefits from the full scope of innovations implemented on the V-Class. #Daimler #Vanlife #MBvanlife pic.twitter.com/sXumxRcxZd— Daimler AG (@Daimler) February 1, 2019
SLC 300 and AMG S 65 Final Edition
Let it shine. 💛 Mercedes-Benz SLC 300 Final Edition.— MB Brampton, ON (@MBBrampton) February 21, 2019
.#mercedesbenzbrampton #mbbrampton #mercedesbenzslc #slc300 #slc300finaledition #finaledition #mercedes #mercedesslc pic.twitter.com/N6pMbg5lrt
SL 500 Grand Edition
This is the Mercedes-Benz SL Grand Edition. The new Grand Edition models of the SL 400 and SL 500 come with numerous highlights and special colour combinations on the exterior and in the interior. Open-air season dreaming! #MercedesBenz #Mercedes #MercedesAMG #AMG #Awesome pic.twitter.com/2YebrP1ir6— Sheehy Motors Carlow (@SheehyMotorsC) February 20, 2019
CLA 200 Edition 1 Orange Art
Spacious. Strong. #CLA 250 #4MATIC Shooting Brake, OrangeArt interior. pic.twitter.com/1baurJqeqj— Mercedes-Benz (@MercedesBenz) November 25, 2014