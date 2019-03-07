A slew of world premieres from Mercedes-Benz in Geneva (VIDEO)

Mercedes-Benz makes waves at Geneva Motor Show. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, March 7 — On Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz announced its whopping line-up — including seven world premieres, one show premiere, and four special edition models — which will be on display until the Geneva Motor Show’s final day on March 17. — AFP-Relaxnews

CLA Shooting Brake

Just like the four-door CLA Coupé, the Shooting Brake puts its own spin on the design idiom of sensual purity and turns the interior into a coolly designed user interface for intelligent digital technology.#Daimler #MBGIMS19 #GIMSSWISS — Daimler AG (@Daimler) March 5, 2019

Concept EQV

GLE 53 4MATIC+

AMG GT R Roadster

How could we make the Mercedes-AMG GT R more exciting? By taking the top off! The new Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster possesses all of the performance characteristics you expect, with the care-free top-down experience you've been waiting for.



[Csn: 12.4 l/100km | CO2: 284 g/km] pic.twitter.com/Jec58jcArU — Mercedes-AMG (@MercedesAMG) March 5, 2019

GLC

The new Mercedes-Benz #GLC impresses with the usual excellent handling, spaciousness, functionality and comfort. In addition, the latest generation adds further advanced pioneering technologies, the distinctive design, connectivity and state-of-the-art infotainment.#GLC pic.twitter.com/VcLIxbOU8P — Mercedes-Benz CH (@MBSwitzerland) February 28, 2019

Smart Forease+

We're excited to reveal the smart forease+ to the public @GimsSwiss for the 1st time.💥

Keep up to date with updates from @GadgetsBoy our host at #GIMSSwiss pic.twitter.com/C7TcDKq9pF — smart official (@smart_worldwide) March 4, 2019

Formula E show car

Already in love with our Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01 teaser car. 😍 #FormulaESoonHasAMercedes #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/VaKv6KWFut — Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team (@MercedesEQFE) March 4, 2019

V-Class

Yesterday, we presented the new @MercedesBenz V-Class, which also means a new Marco Polo, of course! Our camper van also benefits from the full scope of innovations implemented on the V-Class. #Daimler #Vanlife #MBvanlife pic.twitter.com/sXumxRcxZd — Daimler AG (@Daimler) February 1, 2019

SLC 300 and AMG S 65 Final Edition

SL 500 Grand Edition

This is the Mercedes-Benz SL Grand Edition. The new Grand Edition models of the SL 400 and SL 500 come with numerous highlights and special colour combinations on the exterior and in the interior. Open-air season dreaming! #MercedesBenz #Mercedes #MercedesAMG #AMG #Awesome pic.twitter.com/2YebrP1ir6 — Sheehy Motors Carlow (@SheehyMotorsC) February 20, 2019

CLA 200 Edition 1 Orange Art