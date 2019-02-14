New Mini John Cooper Works GP tops 300hp

A first picture of the new Mini John Cooper Works GP, coming in 2020. — Picture courtesy of BMW 2020 MINI John Cooper Works GP

NEW YORK, Feb 14 — Mini has announced a new version of its super-sporty premium small car for 2020, promising more than 300 horsepower — a new record!

The British automotive brand has a new Mini John Cooper Works GP model in the works, with a four-cylinder engine promising more than 300 horsepower and TwinPower Turbo technology, making it the fastest and most powerful Mini ever to be approved for use on the road.

Mini states that the model will be subject to limited production, with just 3,000 units built for sale worldwide.

This new Mini John Cooper Works GP will be directly derived from the concept of the same name unveiled in 2017 at the Frankfurt Motor Show in Germany, featuring lightweight materials, large front and rear aprons, and a striking roof spoiler with the GP badge on the side. — AFP-Relaxnews