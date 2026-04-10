WASHINGTON, April 10 — US President Donald Trump told MS Now on Thursday he did not “know anything about” first lady Melania Trump’s statement about Jeffrey Epstein, a reporter for the outlet posted on X. — Reuters
Trump says he did not ‘know anything about’ Melania’s Epstein statement, unaware during MS Now interview
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Friday, 10 Apr 2026 9:06 AM MYT
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