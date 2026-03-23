TEHRAN, March 23 — Explosions rang out in Tehran early today, Iranian media reported, as Israel announced it launched a fresh wave of strikes.

“Explosion heard in Tehran,” local media Mehr posted on Telegram, while Fars news agency said airstrikes had targeted five areas of the Iranian capital and that “terrible sounds of explosions have been reported”.

“More details on the extent of damage and possible casualties will be announced later,” Fars posted.

In its own statement, Israel’s military announced it had “begun a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting Iranian terror regime infrastructure in Tehran”. — AFP