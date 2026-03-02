MUSCAT, March 2 — The foreign minister of Oman, who mediated recent talks between Iran and the United States, said the “door to diplomacy remains open” even after the US and Israel launched a massive military campaign against the Islamic republic.

The US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while Tehran has responded with salvos of missiles and drones targeting Israel and locations across the Gulf.

“I want to be very clear — the door to diplomacy remains open,” Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on X.

“Talks in Geneva made genuine progress towards an unprecedented agreement between Iran and the United States and although the hope was to avoid war, war should not mean that the hope of peace is extinguished. I still believe in the power of diplomacy to resolve this conflict.”

Earlier yesterday, Albusaidi had urged a ceasefire on a call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi. — AFP