SAO PAULO, March 2 — Flavio Bolsonaro, son of Brazil’s jailed former leader, yesterday sought to rally and unite conservatives ahead of October elections in which he hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro demonstrated in several Brazilian cities, calling for him to be freed from prison and slamming leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s government.

In Sao Paulo, protesters held up signs saying “Free Bolsonaro” or “Get out Lula.” Some wore hats declaring “Flavio Bolsonaro 2026.”

Far-right former president Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year jail term for multiple charges linked to a failed coup plot following his 2022 re-election loss.

In December, he anointed Flavio — a Rio de Janeiro senator — as his political heir.

The move sparked mixed reactions within the Bolsonaro family as well as the country’s powerful conservative movement, with two right-wing governors launching their own presidential bids.

While even Flavio at first appeared unsure about his candidacy, at one point saying he might abandon his presidential aspirations for a “price”, he has leaned into the role and slowly risen in opinion polls.

Lula, 80, is seeking a fourth term in the October 4 general election.

‘Side by side’

An AtlasIntel poll last week showed that if Lula and Flavio faced off in a second-round election they would be tied with 46.2 per cent and 46.3 per cent, respectively.

Flavio, 44, sought to present a united front at Sunday’s rally, appearing alongside potential rival candidates and social-media savvy lawmaker Nikolas Ferreira, who has become the most visible figure of the right.

“Together, we’re not competing for votes. We’re here thinking about what’s best” for the country, Flavio told a crowd which University of Sao Paulo researchers estimated at around 20,000.

He vowed to work to overturn Lula’s veto of legislation passed by Congress that would drastically reduce Bolsonaro’s prison sentence.

Flavio said he had promised his father he would walk alongside him into the presidential palace when he takes office in 2027.

His brother, Eduardo Bolsonaro, addressed protesters by video from the United States, where he lives, highlighting “the importance of being side by side” ahead of an election which would be “perhaps the quickest way for us to truly achieve justice” in the form of amnesty for his father.

Yesterday, Jair Bolsonaro distributed a hand-written note from prison saying he regrets “the criticism coming from the right itself, directed at some colleagues and at my wife,” Michelle.

Earlier this month Eduardo Bolsonaro accused his stepmother and the lawmaker Nikolas Ferreira of showing tepid support for Flavio’s candidacy on social media.

“Support must come through dialogue and persuasion, never through pressure or attacks among allies,” said Jair Bolsonaro. — AFP