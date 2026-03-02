KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Ministry of Economy is targeting to roll out the MyRMK — an integrated monitoring system to ensure the comprehensive implementation of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) — in the third quarter of this year (3Q 2026).

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the monitoring will not only focus on the execution of projects, but also on strategies and objectives outlined under the 13MP.

“MyRMK will be aligned with the strategic objectives under 13MP. Monitoring of the project implementation through to completion is carried out via the MyProject system under the Implementation Coordination Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department.

“Delays in the implementation of projects will have a direct impact on the achievement of the key performance indicators (KPIs) that have been set,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Akmal Nasrullah said this in response to a supplementary question from Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Kota Belud-PH) regarding the government’s project monitoring methods and whether the actual progress of projects can be viewed through MyRMK.

He said that the ministry intends to publish progress reports periodically via a dashboard on the 13MP website, enabling the public to track the actual progress of the strategies set throughout the five-year implementation period.

He also added that MyRMK is not merely a project reporting system as it also functions at a macro level to track the overall implementation of policies and initiatives under 13MP, including those involving the drafting and enforcement of legislation. — Bernama