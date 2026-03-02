KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The National Service Training Programme 3.0 (PLKN 3.0) is a vital platform to cultivate resilient and visionary young leaders, according to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

He said that the reintroduction of the programme goes beyond physical drills or disciplined camp life, describing it as a structured effort to shape a new generation capable of inheriting national leadership with responsibility.

“Countries in the region regard Malaysia as a respected nation. To sustain that standing, we must have a platform to produce capable and steadfast leaders. That is the purpose of PLKN,” he said at the passing-out parade for PLKN 3.0 Series 1/2026, involving 277 trainees at Territorial Army Camp 515 here today.

Also present were Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali and National Service Training Department director-general Datuk Ya’cob Samiran.

Johari said PLKN 3.0 brings together trainees from diverse backgrounds and ethnicities, exposing them to the values of unity and national integration, and the 45 days of being together allow participants to build mutual understanding and a shared sense of purpose.

Meanwhile, Johari reminded the participants that as future leaders of the country, they must possess bold ambitions and the courage to drive change, anchored by knowledge and learning.

“You must have big dreams. This nation will one day be entrusted to you. Today’s leaders will eventually step aside, but the country must be left in the hands of leaders like you,” he said.

Johari also thanked parents for placing their trust in PLKN to train their children, and expressed appreciation to trainers and the media for their continued support of the programme. — Bernama