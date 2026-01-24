WASHINGTON, Jan 234 — The White House on Friday rejected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s slamming of President Donald Trump for asserting that troops from Nato allies avoided the front line in Afghanistan.

“President Trump is absolutely right – the United States of America has done more for Nato than any other country in the alliance has done combined,” White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement sent to AFP.

Earlier, Starmer echoed outrage in Britain over Trump’s remarks, which he called “insulting” and said “I would certainly apologize.” — AFP