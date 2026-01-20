JERUSALEM, Jan 20 — The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said today it was facing an “unprecedented attack” as Israeli bulldozers began demolishing buildings inside its east Jerusalem headquarters.

UNRWA spokesman Jonathan Fowler said in a statement to AFP that Israeli forces “stormed into” the compound shortly after 7am (1pm Malaysian time).

“This is an unprecedented attack against UNRWA and its premises. And it also constitutes a serious violation of international law and the privileges and immunities of the United Nations,” he added. — AFP