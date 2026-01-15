JAKARTA, Jan 15 — The Indonesian government aims to build hundreds of subsidised high-rise housing units this year, Housing and Settlement Areas (PKP) Minister Maruarar “Ara” Sirait said, reported ANTARA news agency.

“We can assure the public of our determination to develop hundreds of subsidised flats this year, in 2026,” he remarked at an event titled “Strengthening Synergy and Coordination on the Implementation of 2026 Strategic Housing Programmes” in Jakarta on Thursday.

He highlighted that the government is currently drafting regulations on subsidised high-rise housing in consultation with relevant stakeholders to ensure the target is met effectively and fairly this year.

“We are formulating a regulation on (subsidised) flats, convening talks with developers as well as banks,” Ara said, adding that he has also urged his aides to involve prospective buyers in the discussion.

He then stressed that the PKP Ministry equally takes into account the interests of the state, the people, and the business community in drafting the provision.

“For the first time, I decided that the process should involve developers’ associations, state-run banks, and residents of subsidised homes to ensure fairness,” the minister said.

On Tuesday, Director General of Urban Housing at the PKP Ministry Sri Haryati underscored that her side aims to issue a ministerial decree on subsidised flats this month.

The regulation will cover various issues, including loan interests and repayment terms, she stated.

Meanwhile, the Public Housing Savings Management Agency (BP Tapera) expressed confidence that subsidised flats can help address housing backlogs in urban areas.

“We are working to quickly adjust prices of flats as part of efforts to address urban housing backlogs,” BP Tapera commissioner Heru Pudyo Nugroho said.

BP Tapera, he added, will collaborate with the Finance Ministry and other relevant stakeholders to determine financing schemes. — Bernama-Antara