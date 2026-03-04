KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will seek guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (KLN) before deciding on the evacuation of Malaysian students in conflict areas in the Middle East.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said matters relating to overseas crisis are under KLN as the lead agency that coordinates diplomatic and security affairs at the international level.

“Whatever the case, we will heed the advice from the Foreign Affairs Ministry because matters related to overseas crises will be handled by KLN,” he said.

He said this after attending the breaking of fast event and the opening ceremony of Masjid Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) Sultan Ibrahim, which was officiated by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, here today.

Zambry said for now, MOHE will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that Malaysian students remain safe.

He also confirmed that as of yesterday, only six Malaysian students remain in Iran, and all of them are privately sponsored students.

“Last year we had 13 (in Iran), but as of yesterday we were informed that only six remain,” he said, adding that the figure is much smaller compared with Jordan, which has about 1,700 Malaysian students.

Besides Jordan, Malaysian students are also concentrated in countries such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

According to Zambry, the ministry will continue to share updates on the status of these students.

Earlier, he was reported as saying that Malaysian students in six Middle East countries remain safe. — Bernama