JOHANNESBURG, Dec 21 — Unknown gunmen killed 10 people and wounded 10 others in an attack at a township outside Johannesburg, police said today, in the second mass shooting in South Africa this month.

The motive for the attack at Bekkersdal, 40 kilometres south-west of the city, was not clear, police told AFP.

“Some victims were randomly shot in the streets by unknown gunmen,” a police statement said.

“Ten people are dead. We don’t have a breakdown of who they are,” Brigadier Brenda Muridili, police spokesperson for Gauteng province, told AFP.

The shooting took place near a tavern or informal bar in Bekkersdal, an impoverished area near some of South Africa’s major gold mines.

The wounded were taken to hospital, police said.

On December 6, gunmen stormed a hostel near the capital Pretoria, killing a dozen people including a three‑year‑old child.

Police said the shooting was at a site that was illegally selling alcohol.

South Africa, home to 63 million people, suffers from a high crime rate, including one of the highest murder rates in the world. — AFP